MAHLE Service Solutions Will Host AAPEX Meet And Greet Events With Eric ‘TheCarGuy’ And Charles, The ‘Humble Mechanic’

MAHLE Service Solutions will host auto repair experts Eric “TheCarGuy” Cook and Charles “Humble Mechanic” Sanville during meet-and-greet events at AAPEX 2018 in Las Vegas. MAHLE Service Solutions recently announced Cook and Sanville as brand ambassadors to represent the division’s shop equipment to the automotive aftermarket.

Cook and Sanville will appear at two meet-and-greet events, with the first taking place from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the MAHLE Service Solution’s booth No. 56005 located within the AAPEX Mobility Garage. The Mobility Garage is adjacent to the Venetian ballroom and the Level 2 exhibit hall in the Bellini and Titian ballrooms. From 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, Cook and Sanville will be available at MAHLE’s booth No. 2661 on the main show floor of AAPEX.

Cook and Sanville are well-recognized and beloved social media stars who provide professional technicians and consumers with practical automotive repair advice. Cook is an auto repair and video production expert who started “Eric TheCarGuy” in 2009 with the intent of helping do it yourself (DIY) consumers solve their auto repair issues through instructional videos. Sanville, a former technician, is a podcaster and YouTube host known as the “Humble Mechanic.” Collectively, they have nearly 2 million social media followers.

MAHLE Service Solutions, located within the main MAHLE booth No. 2661 at AAPEX, will showcase its next generation ArcticPRO refrigerant handling systems for R134a and R1234yf refrigerants. A sampling of products from the company’s complete line of automotive tools and maintenance equipment, including vehicle diagnostics, air conditioning service, fluid exchange and hydraulic and pneumatic lift equipment will be displayed at its AAPEX Mobility Garage booth No. 56005. In addition, the company will provide demonstrations of its TechPRO vehicle diagnostic systems for light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty trucks at the Mobility Garage booth.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket Service Solutions, visit servicesolutions.mahle.com.