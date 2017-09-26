MAHLE Service Solutions Introduces FluidPRO ATX180



The MAHLE Service Solutions FluidPRO ATX180 is designed to extract used transmission fluid in a fast and efficient manner to help boost shop productivity. It features valve couplers for minimal spill, auto-detection of fluid-flow direction to verify correct hook-up, easy-to-see lighted used and new fluid sight glasses, and two 26-quart tanks for both new and used fluids.

Extremely fast service times average 4 to 8 minutes during cooler mode.

Visit servicesolutions.mahle.com for more information.