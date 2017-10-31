News/MAHLE Service Solutions
MAHLE Service Solutions ArcticPRO ROU250 Helps Safely Recover A/C Refrigerants

The MAHLE Service Solutions ArcticPRO ROU250 is a recovery-only unit designed to safely remove the new mildly flammable R1234yf refrigerant even if it is contaminated. It also will safely recover R134a refrigerant. The ArcticPRO ROU250 features fully automatic servicing to ensure easy, time-saving and precise refrigerant recovery for vehicle air conditioning systems. It features a 1/2 HP compressor that does not require oil and comes with a limited one-year warranty.

Visit AAPEX booth No. 2661 or servicesolutions.mahle.com.

