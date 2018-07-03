MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Mazda MZR PowerPak And PowerPak+ Piston Kit



Designed specifically for the extreme load of today’s highly boosted direct injected engines, MAHLE Motorsport now offers a PowerPak and PowerPak+ piston kit for the Mazda MZR machined from MAHLE’s ultra-strong, lightweight, 2618 alloy slipper skirt forgings. Utilizing advanced machining capabilities from MAHLE manufactured equipment, the pistons are machined with advanced crown and profile designs to ensure peak performance and durability, said the company. The pistons are then triple-coated beginning with a phosphate dry film lubricant to protect the pin bores from galling, followed by an application of MAHLE’s proprietary anti-friction Grafal coating applied to the skirts. Due to the higher cylinder temperatures and pressures associated with boosted, direct injected applications, the top ring grooves are also hard anodized to protect against micro welding.

