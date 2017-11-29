News/MAHLE Motorsport
MAHLE Motorsport Introduces 5.3L LS PowerPak Plus Piston Assembly



MAHLE Motorsport’s new 5.3L LS PowerPak Plus piston assembly is designed with serious racers in mind, with attention to detail and precision machining where it matters most. Designed with 2618 alloy slipper skirt forgings to minimize weight while adding strength to key areas, the pistons feature lateral gas ports to promote optimal ring seal and power. A triple surface treatment is then applied beginning with a phosphate dry film, followed by hard anodized top ring grooves to protect against microwelding, and MAHLE’s proprietary Grafal skirt coating to reduce drag and wear. Topping off this combination is MAHLE’s HV385 1-mm, 1-mm, 2-mm all steel ring package and a heavy-duty .188-inch wall wrist pin for the strength to withstand the toughest conditions.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s new Made in the USA 5.3L LS PowerPak Plus piston kits, contact mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.

