Work Begins On MAHLE Ford Mustang At Petty’s Garage; Grand Prize In Technician Promotion



MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. announced that work has commenced at Petty’s Garage building the grand prize in the MAHLE “Drive with the Original” Technician Promotion – a custom, twin-turbo MAHLE Ford Mustang. The one-of-a-kind vehicle will be finished and tested in time to be awarded as the grand prize at AAPEX 2017 in Las Vegas, which takes place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

The initial step in the modification of the 2017 Mustang at Petty’s Garage in Randleman, North Carolina, is the removal and disassembly of the 5.0-liter engine. All parts will be inspected and the engine will be reassembled with MAHLE Original parts, including MAHLE Original gaskets specifically constructed to handle the increased power. This rebuilt engine is expected to approach 1,000 horsepower in full competition mode. The high boost pressure from the twin turbocharger will require MAHLE to forge custom pistons for the engine.

“The MAHLE Ford Mustang will be a real showcase for MAHLE Original gaskets and other MAHLE parts,” said Jon Douglas, general manager, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “With the kind of power Petty’s Garage will be pulling from that engine, you want the race-bred technology of MAHLE parts inside.”

In addition to using MAHLE Original gaskets throughout, the MAHLE Mustang also will feature other MAHLE Aftermarket parts including oil and air filters, thermal management components, turbochargers and Clevite engine bearings. Petty’s Garage will apply a custom MAHLE blue paint scheme to the exterior and specially modify the suspension, spoiler and interior. Upgraded, high-performance wheels and tires will complete the package.

The “Drive with the Original” promotion runs through Oct. 1. Four finalists will be randomly selected from all entries to receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to AAPEX in Las Vegas. The “Original,” Richard Petty, will be present when the finalists select a key fob – one of which will start the grand prize MAHLE Ford Mustang from Petty’s Garage.

In addition to the grand prize, more than 2,400 additional instant prizes will be awarded, including Richard Petty Driving Experiences, autographed Richard Petty signature Charlie 1 Horse cowboy hats and autographed No. 43 die-cast model cars.

Information on entering the “Drive With The Original” Promotion is available on specially marked MAHLE Original gasket boxes. Complete information about the “Drive with the Original” promotion, including official rules, terms and conditions, can be found at drivewiththeoriginal.com.