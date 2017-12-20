MAHLE Engine Builders Of The Year Awarded During Champion’s Week



MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. has announced the 2017 MAHLE Engine Builders of the Year for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series. The MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year award is presented to the top engine builder in each of the NASCAR series who accumulated the most points based on qualifying, laps led and finishing position.

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development (TRD U.S.A.) was awarded the 2017 MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year title for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The award for the Monster Energy Cup Series was based on the outstanding performance of Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The No. 18 car earned 411 points.

“TRD U.S.A. is proud to be named the 2017 MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year – our first time receiving this award since our entry into the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Wilson. “TRD has come a long way since we started building engines in NASCAR’s top-tier series and this award is a great tribute to all of our talented, hard-working team members. Thank you MAHLE, Joe Gibbs Racing, Furniture Row Racing and all of our NASCAR partners.”

Doug Yates of Roush Yates Engines received the MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year Award for the NASCAR Xfinity Series based on the performance of No. 22 Penske Ford Fusion, driven by Ryan Blaney, Sam Hornish Jr., Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Austin Cindric. The No. 22 car earned 421 points.

“Thank you on behalf of all the employees at Roush Yates Engines for being recognized as the MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year in NASCAR’s 2017 Xfinity Series. It takes great employees, teams, drivers and suppliers like MAHLE to win this award. We look forward to our continued collaboration and innovative products from the employees at MAHLE.”

Mark Cronquist from Joe Gibbs Racing was awarded the MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series based on the performance of Christopher Bell’s No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. The No. 4 truck earned 343 points.

“It is a tremendous honor to win the MAHLE Engine Builder of the Year award in the Camping World Truck Series,” said Cronquist. “Thanks to MAHLE for this award and for consistently providing quality products for our engines. Their products are second-to-none.”

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit mahle-aftermarket.com or contact a local sales representative.