MAHLE Aftermarket Renews SAM Tech Sponsorship



MAHLE Aftermarket has announced it will continue as a parts sponsor for the eighth consecutive year for the School of Automotive Machinists & Technology (SAM Tech) for 2018, in support of the next generation of performance engine builders.

MAHLE, a manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of performance automotive aftermarket products including Clevite and MAHLE Performance bearings, will supply the renowned vocational school with bearings throughout the year, which will be used during engine builds, testing and competition, for both domestic and import applications.

In addition, students at SAM Tech will have the opportunity to test MAHLE’s new performance coated bearings in the school’s race engines and will use MAHLE bearings for all competition. SAM Tech’s race engine team will use Clevite bearings this year in the Amsoil Engine Master’s Challenge, a competition SAM Tech won as recently as 2016.

Brian Massingill, vice president of operations, SAM Tech, said, “In addition to the supply of bearings, we feel very fortunate to have access to MAHLE’S technical expertise, which gives our students a definite edge. The students, especially our race team, have gained immeasurably from the partnership.”

New to the sponsorship this year will be the addition of MAHLE Performance bearings, designed specifically for imports and sport compacts, which will be made available to the students.

Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket Inc., said, “This is an excellent opportunity for some of the top students in race engine design to work with bearings in a high-load situation and to gain insight on how MAHLE and Clevite bearings can prevent premature failure. We are very excited to see what they will accomplish in their career and look forward to what they may discover as they put our bearings to the test. These students are the race engine builders of tomorrow and we are very pleased to support them with the parts they need to compete at the highest level of competition.”

SAM Tech is ranked as the No. 1 vocational trade school in Houston, offering programs in engine block machining, cylinder head machining, CNC machining, EFI tuning and associate degree classes. The school is known for providing experienced technicians and crewmen to work with the best in the performance racing industry from NASCAR to IndyCar. Notable graduates include Kyle Davis, project engineer, Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines and Chris Thomas, performance machinist and engine builder, Jon Kaase Racing Engines.