MAHLE Aftermarket Launches Online Catalog With Quick Access To Entire Product Line



MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. has launched a new online catalog that provides quick access to the entire MAHLE Aftermarket product offering including Asian, European and domestic applications in North America for both light- and heavy-duty parts in the MAHLE Original and Clevite brands.

The online catalog can be accessed here.

The MAHLE Aftermarket online catalog allows users to search by vehicle, engine or product by entering a part number, competitor interchange or year/make/model in the search box. The design is responsive, so the contents automatically adjust to fit the screen of a laptop, phone or tablet.

New product and coverage data are updated monthly. Users can save their vehicle or engine searches in their “favorites.” The online catalog provides coverage for millions of vehicle applications, reaching back to the 1930s.

“We pride ourselves on using technology to make our products more accessible to the end user,” said Jon Douglas, general manager, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “The new MAHLE Aftermarket online catalog allows users to quickly and easily find the MAHLE products they need for every application they choose.”

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit mahle-aftermarket.com or contact a local sales representative.