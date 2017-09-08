MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. And MAHLE Motorsports Power Greenspeed Research For World Landspeed Record For Diesel Trucks



With a powertrain consisting of MAHLE Motorsports Monotherm steel pistons, Clevite bearings and MAHLE Original gaskets, non-profit organization Greenspeed Research (GsR) broke the landspeed record for diesel trucks. It reached a speed of 219.411 mph at the 69th annual Southern California Timing Association Speed Week in Utah.

On Aug. 18, driver Dave Shenker; Patrick Johnson, GsR chief technology officer; and the other GsR team members became the world record holders for fastest diesel truck in their class at 219.411 mph. The previous diesel speed record stood for 10 years at 215.091 mph.

Racing among 500 other entrants at the event, the GsR vehicle is a Chevy S10 retrofitted with a high-powered diesel engine including MAHLE’s many proven performance products. “On behalf of MAHLE Aftermarket Inc, MAHLE Motorsports and the MAHLE Original gaskets team, we congratulate Greenspeed Research on this monumental achievement,” said Jon Douglas, general manager of MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. “We look forward to assisting with more record-breaking achievements well into the future.”

Founded as a student club at Boise State University, Idaho, GsR made the jump to an independent 501 3 organization in 2015 with a mission to create learning opportunities for the STEM disciplines and renewable energy. To learn more about Greenspeed Research, visit greenspeedredearch.org.