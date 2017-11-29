MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. Introduces MAHLE Original CareMetix Cabin Air Filters



MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. has introduced MAHLE Original CareMetix cabin air filters, which incorporate S5 broadband technology to protect against harmful and allergenic substances, while even eliminating odors that conventional cabin air filters cannot, says the company.

CareMetix filters feature five layers of protection to eliminate odor, pollen, soot and fine particulates. The filters are constructed with S5 broadband technology that encompasses a high-performance particulate filter layer, a molecular layer, an engineered activated carbon layer, a bio-functional layer with activated carbon, and a protective layer.

MAHLE Original CareMetix cabin air filters incorporate an anti-bacterial coating; removing harmful micro-organisms and preventing them from spreading throughout the filter material. CareMetix filters also remove mold spores and prevent mold build-up on the filter itself.

“When a vehicle is in operation, more than 3,500 cubic feet of air are swept into the cabin every hour. The only barrier against pollution is the filter in the ventilation system,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. “Since most people spend a lot of time in their car, installing MAHLE Original CareMetix cabin air filters ensures that the air they breathe is both pleasant and healthy.”

For more information about MAHLE Original CareMetix cabin air filters, as well as MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit mahle-aftermarket.com or contact your local sales representative.