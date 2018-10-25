MAHLE Aftermarket Announces Finalists In ‘Drive With the Original’ Promotion



The four finalists in the MAHLE “Drive With the Original” technician promotion have been selected from nearly 70,000 entries received. These four finalists will travel to the AAPEX 2018 in Las Vegas where one of them will win the grand-prize, custom-built Petty’s Garage 1968 Camaro Resto-mod.

The grand prize ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the MAHLE Aftermarket booth, No. 2661. The “Original,” Richard Petty, will be present when the finalists each select a key from his signature Charlie One Horse hat – one of which will unlock the doors of the modified, 625-horsepower classic Camaro from Petty’s Garage.

The four finalists for the MAHLE “Drive With the Original” promotion are:

Pete Bethcle of Bimmer Performance Center, Raleigh, North Carolina

Martin Koschik of J and J Automotive, Rhinebeck, New York

Raymond Ochsner of Ochsner’s Garage, Louisville, Kentucky

Marshall Zinn of Robbins Service Center, Daytona Beach, Florida

“Congratulations to these technicians for being finalists with a chance to win this spectacular MAHLE Resto-mod Camaro, custom-built by the team at Petty’s Garage,” said Jon Douglas, president of MAHLE Aftermarket North America.

“I sure do wish I were in their shoes after having had a chance to drive the car myself before it made its way to Las Vegas for next week’s big ceremony,” continued Douglas. “I would also like to express sincere appreciation on behalf of MAHLE Aftermarket to the thousands of technicians around the country that participated in the promotion, and more importantly, for trusting MAHLE components in the work they perform.”

The four finalists were randomly selected from the entries received and have been awarded a trip to Las Vegas to participate in the special grand prize ceremony on Oct. 30, the opening day of AAPEX 2018. In addition, more than 1,000 instant-win prizes were awarded in the promotion, including Richard Petty Driving Experiences, autographed Richard Petty signature Charlie One Horse cowboy hats, and autographed No. 43 die-cast model cars.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit mahle-aftermarket.com or contact your local sales representative.