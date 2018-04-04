MACS Reminds Aftermarket Of Changes To Section 609 Requirements In 2018

Technicians who service mobile A/C systems and distributors who sell refrigerant need to be aware of new regulations that took effect on Jan. 1 concerning the requirement of technicians to be Section 609 certified.

The final rule published November 2016 extends Section 608 requirements to HFCs. Starting Jan. 1, sale of most refrigerants of two pounds or larger will be restricted to 608- and 609-certified technicians; distributors must keep refrigerant sales records and verify purchasers are (or employ) 608- or 609-certified technicians.

Small cans (2 pounds or less) of non-exempt refrigerants may continue to be manufactured or imported and sold after Jan. 1, if equipped with self-sealing valves.

There is no mandatory re-certification. Section 609 certification, once obtained, is good for life. Technicians who have lost their MACS or IMACA certification may replace their credentials for $10 by following the directions listed on the Section 609 page of the MACS website at goo.gl/PhRzEF.

Effective April 1, the search for a MACS or IMACA reprint request must be paid in advance. If a technician has applied for a reprint not in the MACS or IMACA databases, the deposit will be retained by MACS to cover the cost of the search and other processing involved. MACS suggests that technicians do not apply to MACS for a reprint unless the individual is sure that they have been certified by either MACS or IMACA.

To help explain the new refrigerant purchasing requirements MACS’ training partner, AVI, created a public service video generously sponsored by MACS members Honeywell, MAHLE Service Solutions and Neutronics, explaining the most important information techs need to know. It is viewable on the MACS website and on YouTube.

A detailed Section 609 frequently asked questions (FAQ) web page also is available online here.

Technicians who are not certified can become certified by visiting the MACS website at macsw.org. The newest Section 609 certification program which debuted in 2015 includes training on handling R-1234yf. Section 609 certification can be obtained through a written or online test for $20. Group classes also can be arranged by contacting our training department at 215-631-7020 x 304 or email [email protected].

To learn more about Section 609 certification visit the MACS website at macsw.org. To view the new regulations on the U.S. EPA website, visit epa.gov/section608/refrigerant-sales-restriction.