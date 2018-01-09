MACS Announces Board Of Directors’ Election Results

The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide has announced the new board members elected by membership for the new term. Andy Fiffick of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Cleveland, and Caroline Marks Acebedo of Marks Air, Tampa, Florida, have been elected to represent the service and repair shop members for a two-year term. They join Tanya Johnson of Johnny’s Radiator Shop of Warren, Arizona, and Jim Atkinson of Car Repair Co. of Scottsdale, Arizona, who are currently serving.

The distributor members elected Randy Rankin of Ranshu, Reno, Nevada, and Steve Sunday of Sunair, Ft. Worth, Texas. They join currently serving members Mark Schmitz of Global Parts Distributors, Macon, Georgia, and Agnes Perez of Auto Air Parts of Puerto Rico.

David Jack of DENSO Products and Services, Long Beach, California, and Charlie Roberts of T/CCI Manufacturing, Decatur, Illinois, were elected to two-year terms, joining Gary Hansen of RED DOT, Seattle, and Al Leupold, of Bergstrom, Rockville, Illinois, who currently serve on the board.

The MACS board of directors has 13 members: four members representing service and repair, four members representing distribution and four members representing manufacturing and the past chairman.

Jim Hittman of Badger Truck Refrigeration in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is currently serving as past chairman.

Each year, half of the board members are up for election for a two-year term.

The board meets three times a year, once at the annual training event when officers are elected by the board, once in the spring to review MACS budget and finances for the next fiscal year and once in the fall.