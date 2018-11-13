Lumileds’ Philips Lighting Specialist Program Offers Incentives For WDs, Shops And Drivers



Lumileds has just introduced the Philips Lighting Specialist Program, which incentivizes shops to sell consumers upgraded vehicle lighting and put more money in their own pockets while increasing driver safety.

The program focuses on the Philips X-tremeVision upgrade headlight, which produces the best beam on the road for maximum visibility, according to Lumileds. The program, which runs from Nov. 1, 2018, through April 30, 2019, offers shops a $25 VISA gift card for every 10 pairs of Philips X-tremeVision upgrade headlights sold and gives shop customers a $10 mail-in rebate for each pair of Philips X-tremeVision headlights purchased.

Dave Illes, Lumileds director of sales & marketing, North America Aftermarket, announced the program and noted, “Lumileds created the Philips Lighting Specialist Program to help deliver better lighting to consumers, while incentivizing shops to offer upgrade solutions to their customers. Lighting service is one of the most underperformed aspects of vehicle maintenance, yet it is one of the easiest ways to improve driver safety.”

Shops that participate in the Philips Lighting Specialist Program receive a full range of sales and marketing materials designed to help sell customers on the benefits of upgrade lighting. The program merchandising kit includes a countermat, poster, window cling decal and a rebates easel with tear-off mail-in rebate coupons.

Shops participating in the Philips Lighting Specialist Program also will have their shop listed on the Philips automotive lighting store locater and will be identified as a Philips Lighting Specialist Shop.