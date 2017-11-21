Lumileds Earns Multiple Marketing Awards For Philips-Branded Automotive Lighting Products



Lumileds earned four key marketing awards during the 2017 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. The awards included best website, best new product, best packaging and best digital display ad. The awards were presented during the 2017 Automotive Communications Awards ceremony, which was sponsored by Women in Auto Care and the Import Vehicle Community’s Import Product and Marketing Awards.

Philips Ultinon LEDs –­ Best New Product and Best Packaging

The new Philips Ultinon line of LED lighting was named the Best New Product at the Import Vehicle Community’s Import Product and Marketing Awards and also cited for Best Packaging during the Automotive Communications Awards. Philips Ultinon is a new, advanced generation of automotive LED lighting offered in a range of colors for interior and exterior vehicle applications. They deliver brilliant, high-tech lighting in a variety of colors, so that drivers can add style and performance to their vehicle lighting.

Philips Ultinon packaging was designed to educate and attract consumers to purchase LED lighting. The packaging features installation tips, application information and the Automotive Grade Quality seal to assure consumers of the reliability of Philips products. Vibrant colors were used to clearly identify the specific color emitted by the LED, and a high-impact comparison graphic was included on the back of the package to illustrate the intensity of Philips Ultinon LED lights as compared to traditional incandescent bulbs.

Philips Bulb Look Up ­– Best Website

The Philips Bulb Look Up received honors for the Best Website (Business to Consumer) at the 2017 Automotive Communication Awards. The Philips Bulb Look Up is an online tool that enables consumers to quickly identify the right headlight, exterior or interior bulb for their particular vehicle application for easy replacement or upgrade. It delivers an effective one-click link to retailers, detailed information about products and an interchange to Philips LEDs. In 2017, there have been more than 156,000 clicks to online retailers.

Philips Turn On Turn Heads ­– Best Digital Display Ad

The Philips Turn On Turn Heads campaign won the award for the Best Digital Display Ad at the 2017 Automotive Communication Awards. The online campaign highlighted Philips groundbreaking LED lighting solutions and appeared across a variety of media platforms including website advertising, social media and video platforms.

Lumileds is licensed to use the Philips brand for its automotive lighting and accessories product portfolio.

To find out more, visit philips.com/automotive or call 1-800-257-6054.