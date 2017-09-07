Lumax Offers New LX-1389 Fluid Dispenser With Syringe-Action

Lumax’s new simple syringe-action Fluid Dispenser can quickly and cleanly extract or dispense fluids into and out of small reservoirs. It is perfect for a variety of fluid exchange applications for auto, garage, home, industrial and marine use.

The LX-1389 capacity is 50 oz., length is 18.25”, width is 4.75”, hose extension is 1/2” by 14.75”, and weight is 25 oz. Ideal for filling or removing brake fluid, antifreeze, gear oil from master cylinders, transaxles, power steering fluid or coolant reservoirs prior to bleeding, fluid changes or repairs.

Lightweight and easy-to-clean, the dispenser features a flexible tube for accessing reservoirs and includes a non-drip cap.

