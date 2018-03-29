News/Lumax
Lumax Introduces New Heavy-Duty Swivel Handle Oil Filter Wrenches

Lumax’s new swivel handle oil filter wrenches are constructed from high-quality components, making them built for lasting use and durability. The filter wrenches are ergonomically designed for the user’s comfort, featuring cushion grip handles and slim, adjustable designs. The unique yoke and link assembly allows a strong grip, but prevents crushed filters.

The LX-1820 is a heavy-duty, swivel handle oil filter wrench. Made for compact filters, fits filters from 2-1/2 in. to 3-1/4 in. (63mm to 83mm).

The LX-1822 is a heavy-duty, swivel handle oil filter wrench. Made for standard filters, fits filters from 3-1/4 in. to 3-7/8 in. (83mm to 98mm).

The LX-1824 is a heavy-duty, swivel handle oil filter wrench. Fits filters from 3-7/8 in. to 4-3/8 in. (98mm to 111mm).

The LX-1826 is a heavy-duty, swivel handle oil filter wrench. Fits filters from 4-5/16 in. to 4-3/4 in. (110mm to 120mm).

The LX-1828 is a heavy-duty, swivel handle oil filter wrench. Fits filters from 5-1/4 in. to 5-3/4 in. (133mm to 146mm).

Each filter wrench is sold separately in case pack.

For additional information, visit Lumax.

