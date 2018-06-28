News
ago

Lisle Releases New 3-Jaw Filter Wrench, Adapter

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Lisle Corporation released a new Three Jaw Filter Wrench and Adapter available in two sizes, 58-110 mm (63850) and 61-124 mm (63830).

The wrench has heat-treated arms with specially designed gripping jaws that grab even the most stubborn filters.

The 63830 covers the most common filter sizes and the 63850 works on smaller filters. The removable adapter provides a lower clearance in tight spots.

For additional information, visit lislecorp.com.

