The Lisle Corp. Three-Piece Mini Electrical Pliers Set (68700) is ideal for cutting, crimping and stripping wire in tight places including behind engines, behind seats and under dashes.



Crimps insulated and non-insulated wires 10-22 AWG. The strip tool has a range of 10-22 AWG stranded and 8-18 AWG solid wire. Each tool has a comfortable no-slip double dip grip.

Visit lislecorp.com for more information.