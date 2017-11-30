Lisle Offers Carbide Scraper Set



Lisle Corp.’s Carbide Scraper Set (81780) includes two carbide scrapers that are designed to remove gasket residue from steel and aluminum heads and manifolds, along with carbon buildup and even rust.

These scrapers can be used to clean disc brake caliper slides. The tungsten carbide tips are brazed to the steel blade that is molded into the comfortable 6″ long handle.

Two blade widths are included — 1-1/4″ and 5/8″ — to work on many applications.

The tips remain very sharp and are precision ground. Each scraper is also available individually.

Watch the video below.