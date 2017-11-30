News
ago

Lisle Offers Carbide Scraper Set

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Lisle Offers Carbide Scraper Set

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces 5.3L LS PowerPak Plus Piston Assembly

Bosch Giving Track Contributes $20,000 To Team-Specified Charities Throughout The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. Introduces MAHLE Original CareMetix Cabin Air Filters

ASE: Refrigerant Sales Restriction Compounds The Need For Section 609 Credentials

NSF International Launches Vehicle Repair Connect App At SEMA Show

WIX Filters, Babcox Media Present Tobi Klunder-Edmonds, Edmonds Import Auto With 4th Annual WIX Driving Performance Award

Howell EFI Announces Expanded Throttle Body Injection Kit Coverage

Electronic Specialties Introduces Wire Piercing Test Clips

E3 Announces Full Line Of DiamondFIRE Ignition Products For Street And Race Performance


Lisle Corp.’s Carbide Scraper Set (81780) includes two carbide scrapers that are designed to remove gasket residue from steel and aluminum heads and manifolds, along with carbon buildup and even rust.

These scrapers can be used to clean disc brake caliper slides. The tungsten carbide tips are brazed to the steel blade that is molded into the comfortable 6″ long handle.

Two blade widths are included — 1-1/4″ and 5/8″ — to work on many applications.

The tips remain very sharp and are precision ground. Each scraper is also available individually.

Watch the video below.

Show Full Article