LIQUI MOLY To Present New Oils And Additives At AAPEX, SEMA Shows



LIQUI MOLY has announced it will show its whole range of new oils and additives AAPEX 2018, North America’s largest trade fair for the automotive aftermarket. The company also will booth at the SEMA Show taking place at the same time.

“We are happy to make the effort to exhibit simultaneously at both trade fairs in Las Vegas,” said Sebastian Zelger, director LIQUI MOLY USA. “Every trade fair addresses a different target group and this allows us to reach everyone.”

Three new additions will be presented among the German company’s range of oils. Special Tec DX1 was developed solely for the Dexos1 Gen2 standard by General Motors. It also is suitable for models by Chrysler, Ford as well as many Asian brands. The second oil is a special development for classic cars. Classic Motor Oil 20W-50 is a mineral oil that is only mildly alloyed in order to protect the materials in the engine. It is for classic cars that already have an oil filter. The third new oil that will be on display is one for manual transmissions: Top Tec MTF 5100 is a low-viscosity gearbox oil, which is especially suited to the new manual transmissions by BMW, Ford and Volkswagen, according to LIQUI MOLY.

There are also three new additions among the additives. Truck Series is a range of five additives for motor oil, gasoline and diesel developed solely for pick-up trucks. They ensure that the truck revives its original performance. The second addition is the Hybrid Additive, which takes care of typical problems that many hybrid vehicles suffer from. These are deposits on the injectors that occur if the engine is only ever run briefly and the gasoline that stays in the tank longer with low use and therefore ages. The third additive is Speed Tec Gasoline. It is designed to improve combustion in the engine, which therefore delivers a higher performance, particularly in the part-load range.

Trade in the US is booming for LIQUI MOLY, the company reports. In the first six months of the year, sales were more than 40 percent higher than in the equivalent period of the previous year. The company had previously made massive investments in the U.S. market, more than doubling its personnel there over the past two years.

Zelger commented, “We will further expand our range in North America, so that we become here what we have already long been in our domestic market of Germany: A full-range retailer for automotive chemicals.”

LIQUI MOLY will exhibit at AAPEX booth No. 33021. At the SEMA Show, LIQUI MOLY can be found in the Performance Pavilion at booth No. 51017.