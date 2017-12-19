Launch Tech USA Introduces Tech 2 Tech Support

With Launch Tech USA’s Tech 2 Tech service, technicians using Launch scan tools who are in need of diagnostic help are no longer alone. Any technician can easily use his or her Launch professional tool to gain bi-directional control of another Launch professional tool.

If a tech has a problem vehicle, a fellow technician can work on the vehicle with his tool from his shop. Certified technicians can analyze live data and perform special tests between any two locations with good Wi-Fi signals. There is no need to be on site.

Tech 2 Tech can increase service levels while reducing costs. Shops with multiple locations can benefit from this application.

Watch a video HERE.