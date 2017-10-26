Lang Tools Introduces Quick Switch Retaining Ring Pliers

The new Lang Tools Quick Switch Retaining Ring Pliers are extremely easy to use on both internal and external rings. And the cushioned gripped handles give comfort during use.

This product line is designed to stay together and not be separated when switching.

These pliers are available individually or in six-piece (#3597) and 12-piece (#3595) kits.



Patent pending. Made in the USA.

For more information, click HERE.

Visit Lang Tools at SEMA 2017 booth 10161.