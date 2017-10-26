News/Lang Tools
ago

Lang Tools Introduces Quick Switch Retaining Ring Pliers

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Lang Tools Introduces Quick Switch Retaining Ring Pliers

Bosch Showcases Innovative Mobility Solutions At AAPEX Booth 5041

Check Out The October Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Bar's Leaks, Rislone And Hy-Per Lube Team Up At SEMA And AAPEX 2017

CARDONE To Debut Latest New And Reman Auto Parts At AAPEX 2017

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper's Road Warrior Weekend Crosses The Finish Line

Brake Parts Inc And Remy Raise $25,000 For The American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts

GearWrench Introduces New Brand Identity, Expanded Line Of Tools

MotoRad Partners With Matt Tifft In The No. 19 Toyota Camry For The NASCAR XFINITY Series Drive For The Cure 300 In Charlotte

Federated Expects Biggest Toys For Tots Campaign Yet

The new Lang Tools Quick Switch Retaining Ring Pliers are extremely easy to use on both internal and external rings. And the cushioned gripped handles give comfort during use.

This product line is designed to stay together and not be separated when switching.

These pliers are available individually or in six-piece (#3597) and 12-piece (#3595) kits.


Patent pending. Made in the USA.

For more information, click HERE.

Visit Lang Tools at SEMA 2017 booth 10161.

Show Full Article