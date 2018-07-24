News/Lang Tools
Lang Tools Introduces 3-Piece Hose Pinch Plier Set

Lang Tools introduced their newest plier set, the Self Locking 3-Piece Pinch Off Pliers (1500). The pliers come in small, medium and large size for all your hose pinch off needs and are designed with a self-locking feature that holds after pressure is applied; simply pull plier handles apart to release pressure. The pliers can be used to seal vacuum, fuel line and radiator hoses, plus other flexible materials. The patent pending offset design allows more access in hard to reach areas.

For additional information, visit Lang Tools.

