Lang Tools offers its Fuel Injection Cleaner (TU-470B) with two gauges that enable a technician to check the vehicle fuel pressure with the right-side gauge, and then easily set cleaning pressure with the left-side gauge by referring to vehicle fuel pressure on the right side gauge.

Use it to clean carbon from intake valves, injectors and combustion chambers with a professional carbon cleaning solution, which will restore the original spray pattern more effectively, giving improved performance, fuel economy and emission tests.

Both gauges are 2-1/4″ and have dual scale dials with ranges from 0-100 psi and 0-7 bar.

This Fuel Injection Cleaner can be used in conjunction with the Lang TU-475 for intake system cleaning.

