Kukui, Midwest Auto Care Alliance Partner To Support Auto Repair Industry



Kukui Corp., creator of the All-in-One Success Platform, has formed a partnership with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA) to help conquer financial barriers to success faced by auto repair shop owners. In this partnership, shops that join both MWACA and Kukui, will receive financial support that enables them to participate in the auto repair industry’s most engaged education and mentoring organization and to also take advantage of the most advanced suite of products available to auto repair shops.

Kukui and MWACA say they are both driven by similar missions of enabling success and excellence in the independent auto service industry. Kukui supports this mission through the creation of an integrated suite of software and services proven to enable repair organizations to succeed in a very competitive business. MWACA drives professionalism through education, training, support, mentoring and fellowship of all members. MWACA and Kukui also both recognize that with the sheer number of organizations and technology providers vying for a piece of their profits, shop owners need to be very budget-conscious.

In this partnership, any member of Midwest Auto Care Alliance who joins Kukui will receive an exclusive benefits package. Members will receive a 50 percent discount off the one-time Kukui set fee, a $99 discount on monthly fees and a $300 rebate toward MWACA dues or a $300 credit toward VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo Conference registration. This exclusive benefit cannot be combined with any previously existing Kukui benefit.

“Kukui continues to deliver cutting-edge products to the industry along with superior levels of customer service. Our association is honored to renew our long-term partnership and appreciate their support as MWACA supports our membership in new and innovative ways,” said Sheri Hamilton, AMAM, executive director for the Midwest Auto Care Alliance.

“We have been a strong supporter of VISION and its’ organizers for years. I am really impressed by Sheri’s leadership at bringing MWACA to where it is today. We are excited about this partnership and honored to join in MWACA’s success,” added Todd Westerlund, CEO of Kukui.