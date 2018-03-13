Kukui Certified Program Supports Top Tier Automotive Coaching Organizations

Kukui Corp., maker of the All-in-One Success Platform, has launched a new recognition program for the independent automotive industry. Through this program, coaching and training organizations, software providers and repair shops that meet a rigid set of standards and best practices are identified and promoted through the partnership with Kukui Certified.

In the inaugural phase of the Kukui Certified program, the company evaluated dozens of coaches and training organizations and identified a handful of members that it describes as “Top-Tier.” In the next phase, Kukui will evaluate software and service providers in search of the best of the best. Kukui says the goal of these first two phases is to single out organizations and individuals that are best suited for Kukui customers to achieve maximum success and return on investment from their vendors.

In the third phase of the program, Kukui will begin awarding the Kukui Certified recognition to shops that have exhibited the highest levels of success as defined by customer satisfaction, team synergy, community support and continued growth. The company says this phase is intended to complete the loop of success and promote these top shops to motorists as trusted and recognized members of their communities that are focused on the needs of their customers.

“I am really excited about this program and how it will change our industry,” said Todd Westerlund, CEO of Kukui. “With almost a decade’s worth of data to evaluate – along with my own experience – I can tell you that not all coaches are equal. Not all software and service providers are equal. And, not all shops are equal. Kukui Certified will leverage that data to identify the best of the best in our industry.”

For more information visit Kukui at Kukui.com or call 877-695-6008.