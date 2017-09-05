News
ago

Kaeser’s New SmartPipe+ Now Available

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Melling Performance Extends Partnership With Erica Enders And Elite Motorsports

Spectra Premium Launches New Motorsports Initiative

CRC Industries Launches GDI Service Pack At NAPA AutoCare Centers

Ensure Camshaft Alignment With Lisle Corp. Timing Tool

Next Level Snap-on 12-Volt Circuit Tester Offers Interchangeable Tip, Convenience, Quick Analysis

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Diagnose Low-Pressure Fuel Systems Problems With Pico Sight Block

Schumacher Electric Introduces 360° LED Cordless Work Light

MAHLE Service Solutions Offers TechPRO VDS Combo Kit For Light And Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics

Raise Medium-Duty Vehicles With Mohawk 18,000-lb. Capacity Two-Post Lift


Kaeser Compressors announces its SmartPipe+ is now available. SmartPipe+ is a versatile, modular aluminum piping system featuring lightweight materials and simple, compression-style connections.

Available in multiple sizes from 3/4″ to 2-1/2″, SmartPipe+ is ideal for headers and branch lines all the way down to the point of use.

SmartPipe+ is made from smooth, calibrated aluminum and will not rust. It has a low coefficient of friction and provides the best possible laminar flow, says the company. The full bore fittings minimize pressure drop while the leak-free connectors prevent costly compressed air loss.

SmartPipe+ can easily be integrated into existing steel, copper or aluminum systems and can easily be modified to accommodate changing needs.

SmartPipe+ also comes with a 10-year warranty.

For more information, visit kaesernews.com/SmartPipe+. For more information or to be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, call 877-586-2691.

Show Full Article