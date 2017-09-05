Kaeser’s New SmartPipe+ Now Available



Kaeser Compressors announces its SmartPipe+ is now available. SmartPipe+ is a versatile, modular aluminum piping system featuring lightweight materials and simple, compression-style connections.

Available in multiple sizes from 3/4″ to 2-1/2″, SmartPipe+ is ideal for headers and branch lines all the way down to the point of use.

SmartPipe+ is made from smooth, calibrated aluminum and will not rust. It has a low coefficient of friction and provides the best possible laminar flow, says the company. The full bore fittings minimize pressure drop while the leak-free connectors prevent costly compressed air loss.

SmartPipe+ can easily be integrated into existing steel, copper or aluminum systems and can easily be modified to accommodate changing needs.

SmartPipe+ also comes with a 10-year warranty.

For more information, visit kaesernews.com/SmartPipe+. For more information or to be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, call 877-586-2691.