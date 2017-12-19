News/K-Seal
K-Seal Offers Versatile Coolant Leak Repair

K-Seal coolant leak repair is suitable to use with all makes and models and all types of water cooled engines.

K-Seal will repair leaks in the head, head gasket, block, radiator, heater core, water pump casing and freeze plug. Plus it is safe to use with aluminum heads and blocks, said the company.

K-Seal does not contain any sodium silicate so there is no need to drain or flush the cooling system and it is safe to add to all types of antifreeze available today.

