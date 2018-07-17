JEGS Introduces LS Cam Change Gasket Kits



JEGS LS Cam Change Gasket Kits consist of all the gaskets and seals necessary to swap cams without having to buy a complete engine overhaul kit. Each precision-made cam change kit provides a leak-free seal and includes valve cover, oil pan, water pump, exhaust manifold and timing cover gaskets; as well as timing cover and intake seals.

Features:

• Made for GM LS-Series

• Includes All Gaskets & Seals to Swap Cams

• Provides a Leak-free Seal

