News/JEGS
ago

JEGS Introduces LS Cam Change Gasket Kits

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

CTA Manufacturing Launches Facebook Page

Valvoline Awards Grassroots Racer $50,000 To Pursue Racing Career

Vaca Valley Auto Parts Customers 'Get Dirty With Kenny'

JEGS Introduces LS Cam Change Gasket Kits

ididit Announces SEMA 2018 Surprise

Airtex-ASC Receives Ford Q1 Certification

Technician.Academy Selects 2018 'Respect Is Learned In The Pits' Finalists

Integrated Supply Network And Bosch Partner To Bring New Diagnostic Scan Tools To The Market

Garage Gurus To Host Facebook Live Event On July 12

MACS Members Voice Concerns On Tariffs


JEGS LS Cam Change Gasket Kits consist of all the gaskets and seals necessary to swap cams without having to buy a complete engine overhaul kit. Each precision-made cam change kit provides a leak-free seal and includes valve cover, oil pan, water pump, exhaust manifold and timing cover gaskets; as well as timing cover and intake seals.

Features:
• Made for GM LS-Series
• Includes All Gaskets & Seals to Swap Cams
• Provides a Leak-free Seal

For more information visit: jegs.com/p/JEGS/JEGS-LS-Cam-Change-Gasket-Kits/5939744/10002/-1.

Show Full Article