JEGS Introduces 5 HP, 80 Gallon Air Compressor

JEGS Professional Air Compressors are high-horsepower units suited for tasks that require a sustained air flow, such as automotive work. These stationary air compressors have large, rugged air tanks and thermally-protected motors to allow for long periods of uninterrupted use and extra durability, said the company.

Features:

Rugged compressor with cast iron cylinders;

V-style design minimizes vibration, improves cooling and extends compressor life;

Individual and removable cylinders for smoother and cooler operation;

Heavy-duty pressure switch has On/Off control;

Thermally protected 5 HP 208/230/460 volt electric motor;

Metal air filters with “auto drop” feature;

Liquid filled pressure gauge;

Convenient oil drain on front of unit;

80 gallon ASME registered tank, 200 psig rating;

Easy-view oil sight gauge;

High efficiency reed valves for maximum performance;

Efficient heat removal from pulley-fan for cooler running and longer life;

Sturdy metal belt guard; and

Outlet valve included.

