JEGS Introduces 5 HP, 80 Gallon Air Compressor
From Brake & Front End
JEGS Professional Air Compressors are high-horsepower units suited for tasks that require a sustained air flow, such as automotive work. These stationary air compressors have large, rugged air tanks and thermally-protected motors to allow for long periods of uninterrupted use and extra durability, said the company.
Features:
- Rugged compressor with cast iron cylinders;
- V-style design minimizes vibration, improves cooling and extends compressor life;
- Individual and removable cylinders for smoother and cooler operation;
- Heavy-duty pressure switch has On/Off control;
- Thermally protected 5 HP 208/230/460 volt electric motor;
- Metal air filters with “auto drop” feature;
- Liquid filled pressure gauge;
- Convenient oil drain on front of unit;
- 80 gallon ASME registered tank, 200 psig rating;
- Easy-view oil sight gauge;
- High efficiency reed valves for maximum performance;
- Efficient heat removal from pulley-fan for cooler running and longer life;
- Sturdy metal belt guard; and
- Outlet valve included.
For more information, visit jegs.com/i/JEGS/994/JEG5180V2/10002/-1.