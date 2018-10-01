News
ago

JEGS Introduces 5 HP, 80 Gallon Air Compressor

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

JEGS Introduces 5 HP, 80 Gallon Air Compressor

JEGS Professional Air Compressors are high-horsepower units suited for tasks that require a sustained air flow, such as automotive work. These stationary air compressors have large, rugged air tanks and thermally-protected motors to allow for long periods of uninterrupted use and extra durability, said the company.

Features:

  • Rugged compressor with cast iron cylinders;
  • V-style design minimizes vibration, improves cooling and extends compressor life;
  • Individual and removable cylinders for smoother and cooler operation;
  • Heavy-duty pressure switch has On/Off control;
  • Thermally protected 5 HP 208/230/460 volt electric motor;
  • Metal air filters with “auto drop” feature;
  • Liquid filled pressure gauge;
  • Convenient oil drain on front of unit;
  • 80 gallon ASME registered tank, 200 psig rating;
  • Easy-view oil sight gauge;
  • High efficiency reed valves for maximum performance;
  • Efficient heat removal from pulley-fan for cooler running and longer life;
  • Sturdy metal belt guard; and
  • Outlet valve included.

For more information, visit jegs.com/i/JEGS/994/JEG5180V2/10002/-1.

