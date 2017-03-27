JEGS Engine Break-In Oil Available In 10W30 And 20W50

Break in your newly built engine the right way with JEGS High Zinc Engine Break-In oil. Formulated to allow optimal ring seal and protection of rotating assembly components from initial startup wear. JEGS combines highly refined mineral oil, preferred for engine break-in, with additives containing high levels of zinc and phosphorus to provide maximum protection during initial engine break-in, said the company.

JEGS Break-In Oil is fully formulated and does not require the use of any other chemical additives. Available in one quart containers. Made in the USA!

Visit jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/28067/10002/-1 and jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/28068/10002/-1 or call JEGS at (800) 345-4545 for further information.