Jeff Allen To Debut One-Of-A-Kind Vehicle At SEMA



Shock-and-awe is the name of the game when Jeff Allen, owner of Flat 12 Gallery, debuts his newest one-of-a-kind vehicle, morphing a 1963 Volvo 122S Amazon with a 2013 Grand Sport Corvette from Copart to create the “VO6.”

Allen will unveil his newest creation and discuss how he concocted the idea to combine these two unlikely vehicles at the Shell “Pioneering Performance” live stage (Silver Lot, booth No. 60005) on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. .

Following the SEMA debut and throughout 2019, the VO6 will go on a cross-country tour and then will be auctioned with all proceeds benefiting the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund, which offers financial assistance to students pursuing an automotive career.

Allen is widely recognized from his starring role in the CNBC reality show, “The Car Chasers” and his top automotive iTunes podcast “Skidmarks Show,” which takes you to automotive events around the country and interviews top automotive personalities, all with a comedic approach.

In addition to having the VO6 on display all week, Allen and Flat 12 Gallery will also showcase his well-know Pennzilla Nissan GTR as well as collaboration vehicles with AutoNation including a 2018 Toyota 4Runner and a 2018 Mercedes C300.

