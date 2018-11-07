JASPER Opens Sacramento, California, Branch



Jasper Engines & Transmissions has opened a branch office in Sacramento, California, to better serve the businesses in northeastern California and northwestern Nevada.

JASPER’s newest branch location is 1424 North Market Boulevard #70 in Sacramento.

“This region of California and Nevada has rapidly grown over the years, and continues to show phenomenal growth,” says Rich Olson, JASPER regional manager for the Sacramento area. “This new branch office in Sacramento is our way of thanking customers for their loyal support.”

The 19,331-square-foot Sacramento facility will have diesel fuel and air components, gas and diesel engines, transmissions and differentials in its inventory. The location also provides JASPER delivery drivers efficient drop-off and pick-up capabilities.

Jasper Engines & Transmissions currently has 47 branch offices, and two distribution centers, in 28 states.