JASPER Offers Remanufactured Toyota 3.5L 2GR-FE Engine

Jasper Engines & Transmissions announces the availability of the Toyota 3.5L 2GR-FE engine. This DOHC engine is available on exchange for the following applications:

2005-2014 (Without Oil Cooler Provision)

Toyota: RAV4, Sienna, Highlander, Camry, Avalon, Venza

Lexus: RX350

2006-2014 (With Oil Cooler Provision)

Toyota: RAV4, Sienna, Highlander, Venza

Lexus: RX350

“JASPER replaces the OE cast aluminum pistons with forged aluminum pistons of our own design,” said Brad Boeglin, JASPER new product development group leader.

“The JASPER-engineered pistons have a 38% larger oil return area. This is coupled with the use of a robust, two-piece, oil ring design, replacing the low tension, three ring, design of the OE piston. These two changes improve oil control, and prevent the oil rings from sticking. In addition, the JASPER-engineered piston has an anodized top ring land and crown to provide a thermal barrier and reduce carbon build-up,” said Boeglin.

“Our specially-designed pistons utilize a wider graphite coated skirt to prevent dry startup piston scuffing,” added Boeglin. “We’ve also improved the skirt profile for greater piston stability.”

The JASPER remanufactured Toyota 2GR-FE is covered by a 3-Year/100,000-Mile nationwide, transferable, parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available upon request.

For more information on the complete line of JASPER remanufactured engines, log onto jasperengines.com or call (800) 827-7455.