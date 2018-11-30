News
JASPER Offers Expanded Ford 6R80 Transmission Product Line

From Brake & Front End

Jasper Engines & Transmissions announces an expansion to its remanufactured Ford 6R80 RWD and 4WD transmission product line. These transmissions are now available for the following Ford and Lincoln applications:

2015 RWD Explorer/Navigator (3.5L)

2015 4WD Explorer/Navigator (3.5L)

2015 RWD F150 (3.5L)

2015 4WD F150 (3.5L)

2015 RWD Mustang (3.7L)

2016 3.5 RWD Explorer/Navigator (3.5L)

2016 3.5 4WD Explorer/Navigator (3.5L)

2016-2017 RWD Transit (3.5L)

2016-2017 RWD Transit (3.7L)

“Each JASPER remanufactured Ford 6R80, 2011 and later, receives a 100% NEW lead frame,” said Brad Boeglin, JASPER new product development group leader. “The new lead frame includes the speed sensor and range switch, which will prevent the transmission from intermittently dropping into first gear.”

The 6R80 valve body is 100% remanufactured and vacuum tested to restore hydraulic integrity. “This reduces the chance of low hydraulic pressure within the transmission, resulting in erratic shifts,” said Boeglin.

Great care is taken to ensure each 6R80 can stand up to the rigors of everyday life. “A deeper, high-capacity oil pan is installed on select models, to reduce the chance of transmission overheating, and the latest design pressure plates are 100% installed to reduce the chance of snap ring dislocation on overdrive, direct and intermediate clutches,” said Boeglin.

The 6R80 is covered by a 3-Year/100,000-Mile nationwide, transferable, parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on the JASPER website, or upon request.

For more information on the remanufactured products of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, contact JASPER at 800-827-7455 or visit jasperengines.com.

