JASPER Expands Remanufactured Chrysler 62TE Product Line



Jasper Engines & Transmissions announces an expansion to the current Chrysler 62TE Transmission line.

Originally released in July 2010, this 6-speed transmission is now available on exchange for the following applications:

• 2014-2015 Ram ProMaster, 3.6L

• 2012-2014 Avenger & 200, 2.4L

“The OEM designed metal sealing rings on the 62TE pump are replaced with solid PTFE rings to eliminate pump cross leaks,” says Brad Boeglin, JASPER Research and Development Group Leader. “Second gear and forth gear loss is also a common concern with this transmission. Therefore, JASPER replaces every 2-4 clutch retaining snap ring with one of a heavier design, which prevents flexing and possible blowout.”

“Every 62TE receives a new cooler bypass valve to eliminate the chance of cooler system contamination or failure,” he added.

The 62TE is covered by a 3-Year/100,000-Mile nationwide, transferable, parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on JASPER’s website, or upon request.

For more information on the complete line of JASPER remanufactured transmissions, log onto jasperengines.com or call 800-827-7455.