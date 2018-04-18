ITW Consolidates Maintenance Chemical Brands Under The New Full Throttle Performance Products Lineup



ITW Professional Automotive Products has introduced a newly updated Full Throttle Performance Products brand of automotive aftermarket maintenance chemicals for professional installers and service providers. Effective immediately, this complete line replaces every product in the recently retired Heartland and MileGuard product lines available through authorized distributors.

“Relaunching Full Throttle helps us serve all our customers better by focusing our resources on one exceptional brand rather than dividing our attention among three brands,” said Joe Farr, distributor channel sales manager for ITW Professional Automotive Products. “Of all the brands in our maintenance chemicals portfolio, research showed end consumers overwhelmingly favored the Full Throttle brand as an automotive maintenance product.”

In addition to a new logo and brand identity system, the new Full Throttle brand also features new packaging and labeling, including color-coded labels by vehicle system to help technicians easily identify products. The enhanced packaging features QR codes on products tied to ITW’s “Tech U Training & Rewards” programs for installers.

Beyond new packaging and formulations, the new Full Throttle is backed by the resources of ITW Professional Automotive Products, which includes world-class production facilities and quality controls, consumer promotional support, in-store merchandising aids, technical support, application guides and a customer satisfaction guarantee, all designed to meet the professional automotive service community’s evolving needs at a competitive cost.

“Altogether, this new brand is about products that bring extended life and efficiency to vehicles today, with the support and training that professionals need to bring more value to today’s consumer.”