ISN’s 2018 Tool Dealer Expo Brings The Heat To Orlando’s Shingle Creek

Integrated Supply Network (ISN) held its 16th annual Tool Dealer Expo on June 29 and 30 in Orlando, Florida, which allowed distributors to experience valuable industry trainings, get a first look at exclusive tool launches and chances to win more than $2 million in cash and prizes. With more than 170 vendors partnering with ISN to host this extraordinary event, this year’s Tool Dealer Expo was packed with value for every reseller. Hosted at the award-winning Rosen Shingle Creek Golf Resort & Spa, more than 2,500 attendees enjoyed the newly redesigned golf course, luxurious rooms, 12 onsite restaurants and atmosphere at the beautiful Spanish style resort.

Celebrity Willie B, host of 2 Guys Garage, spent time at the Monster booth. His cool vibes and “gearhead” advice were a pleasure for ISN customers and employees alike, the group said. As one of the industry’s largest tool and equipment tradeshows, Tool Dealer Expo enabled suppliers to launch their new products and deliver exclusive deals only available through Integrated Supply Network.

As soon as the expo began, customers filled the room eager to learn about new and innovative products guaranteed to give them an advantage in the marketplace and allow them to stand apart from the competition. Participating vendors increased the excitement with cash back offerings and deals.

ISN says it is dedicated to better understanding its customer’s business and informational needs that can improve their bottom line. ISN introduced a list of new and improved training seminars that focused on everything from better business leadership practices to sales training and empowering women. The group hosted panels specifically tailored for mobile tool distributors and parts stores delivering valuable information designed to grow each attendee’s business; covering topics that directly impact their business, best practices and sharing among peers. In addition, ISN vendor partners brought in their best instructors to train and update customers on the latest diagnostics, marketing, sales and business development strategies.

After distributors, walked and worked the expo floor, on Saturday night attendees and their families were greeted by festive showgirls into the last event of the weekend. The Tool Dealer Expo Havana Nights-themed farewell banquet was packed with excited customers, fantastic food, prizes and hot Latin flare. Guest enjoyed top of the line Cuban-inspired cuisine and live entertainment. Saturday night’s fiesta was a colorful and energetic event full of culture hosted by Jon Snowden, ISN chief operating office.

During the event, ISN recognized suppliers whose sales achievements, creativity and engagement during the show set them apart.

All of the awards were voted on by attending customers:

Best New Vendor – FLIR

Best New Product – Milwaukee

Booth Spirit – Power Probe Tek

Best Product Demo – SigmaVision

Largest Percentage Growth (Large) – Clore Automotive

Largest Percentage Growth (Medium) – Homak

Most Orders Written (Large) – Milwaukee

Most Orders Written (Medium) – NOCO

Highest Sales Volume (Large) – Bosch

Highest Sales Volume (Medium) – NOCO

Best in Show – Bosch

Attending customers also took home some amazing prizes. Raffle winners walked away with a 2018 Dodge Ram, his and her series 3 Apple watches, golf sets, designer bags and a MacBook. In addition, 2019 NCAA final four basketball tickets were given away courtesy of Ingersoll Rand, DeWalt sponsored a Jeep Wrangler, JPW raffled off a Jeep Challenger and Chicago Pneumatic gave away a maxed-out golf cart.

ISN says Tool Dealer Expo 2018 was a “huge success” for both vendors and customers. ISN has expanded its show over the years to accommodate the growing amount of suppliers and attendees. Next year’s Tool Dealer Expo will be held June 28-29, 2019, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Golf Resort & Spa. ISN added, “Preparations have already begun as we plan to make 2019 bigger, more informative, more entertaining and full of even more savings. You can continue to expect growth from ISN. ”