IPA Announces Micro-Bore And Valve-Guide Brush Sets



IPA has released its latest abrasive bore-brush sets, the Micro-Bore and Valve-Guide Brush Sets in stainless steel (#8087) and brass (#8088). These convenient, eight-piece sets of small-diameter brushes are optimal for cleaning tubes, bores, valve guides and more.



Durable and abrasive, each set includes 9″ long brushes in 1/8″, 5/32″, 13/64″, 1/4″, 5/16″, 3/8″, 7/16″ and 1/2″ diameters. The twisted-wire provides increased cleaning action while the flexible shafts make them ideal for hard-to-reach applications. Each brush is fitted with an extra-large finger loop for enhanced control.

For additional information, visit ipatools.com or call 888-786-7899.