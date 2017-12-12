Interstate Batteries Launches Exclusive Partnership With Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Inc. and Interstate Batteries have announced a strategic partnership to better serve the changing needs of the automotive aftermarket with premium-quality products, expanded availability and enhanced customer service. Interstate Batteries, one of the leading replacement battery brands with one of the largest independent battery distribution systems in North America, will become the exclusive automotive and specialty battery brand to Advance Auto Parts stores and customers in the spring of 2018.

Advance Auto Parts will debut a comprehensive battery program featuring Interstate products at its more than 4,900 U.S. and international locations, and will offer free battery testing and installation in stores. Interstate products will be available initially at Advance’s company-owned stores and at independently owned Carquest stores. In the future, wholly owned Advance Auto Parts subsidiaries Worldpac, Autopart International and Carquest Canada also will offer Interstate products.

“We are thrilled that Advance Auto Parts will be the only national auto parts retailer offering our customers the market-leading battery brand,” said Tom Greco, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts. “The trusted Interstate brand, coupled with Advance’s best-in-class customer service, is a winning combination. Offering Interstate products in store, online and through delivery within our network demonstrates our commitment to serving our customers through differentiated, innovative solutions. Together with Interstate, we are positioned to increase market share in batteries and achieve growth. Long-term strategic partnerships with our suppliers are important, and this is a great example.”

Automotive technicians have named Interstate Batteries as the overall Best Automotive Battery Brand every year since 2007, according to Frost & Sullivan. Through this new partnership, professional installers and do-it-yourself customers will receive greater access and availability to premium automotive and specialty batteries as well as a broader warranty program.

“Interstate Batteries’ long-term vision is to be the first choice in sustainable battery solutions in every community we serve,” said Scott Miller, president and CEO of Interstate Batteries. “This alliance places us where our professional and retail customers are making purchasing decisions, allowing Advance Auto Parts and independent Carquest stores to serve as convenient, one-stop shops to meet our customers’ needs.”

For more information, visit advanceautoparts.com or interstatebatteries.com.