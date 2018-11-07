Interstate Batteries Announces Next-Generation Battery Tester, The IB Pulse



Interstate Batteries recently announced the IB Pulse – The Tech’s Tester, at the Automotive Aftermarket Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas. With the launch, Interstate Batteries expands its portfolio of battery testers to better meet the needs of automotive dealers, retailers and installers.

“We surveyed 2,000 technicians across the country to make sure the IB Pulse is a battery tester designed for the way technicians really work,” said Brian Madeley, general manager of Charging/Testing at Interstate Batteries. “Our team traveled across the U.S. to understand the technician’s experience firsthand. Those insights were invaluable in making the IB Pulse smarter, better and faster.”

The IB Pulse, developed with more than 10 years of technician feedback and field research, is designed for the way technician’s work: Smarter, Better, Faster. The handheld tester easily scans a vehicle’s identification number (VIN) and battery UPC to provide fast, accurate results to customers.

Features of the IB Pulse include a lightweight handheld design, made to be easy to hold with one hand; a custom Android operating system with an intuitive touchscreen app, VIN scanner and wireless communication; a durable Gorilla Glass touchscreen interface and a separate control keypad for use while wearing gloves; stronger clamps with convenient built-in storage; a compact, wall-mountable charger with redundant charging ports; and field replaceable parts to minimize downtime and repair costs.

In addition, the IB Pulse is designed as part of a comprehensive testing program. It pairs with The IB Pulse Hub to share real-time results via a printer or customer’s email, establishing testing locations as helpful experts, and growing consumer loyalty.

“Interstate Batteries’ long-term vision is to be the first choice in sustainable battery solutions in every community we serve,” said Scott Miller, president and CEO of Interstate Batteries. “With the IB Pulse, our customers have a powerful new tool to quickly and accurately evaluate vehicle batteries, allowing us to meet the needs of businesses and consumers in a timely way.”

The IB Pulse will formally launch to customers beginning Jan. 7, 2019.

For more information about the IB Pulse, visit interstatebatteries.com/IBPulse.