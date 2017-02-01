The CJ500 is the newest scan tool by Injectronic. It features extensive vehicle coverage, is very easy to use and is future-proof, ready for what is coming, says the company.

New updates are easily downloadable five times a year.

The new CJ500 offers a unique concept for expandability and simplicity. It includes the 5557 module with cables to diagnose OBD II vehicles.

Also, the CJ500 scan tool accepts optional modules to convert it into an automotive labscope and injector tester device.

New touch screen applications have been added and more are being developed continuously.

The tool features a bright 1024 x 600 pixels color display with capacitive touch screen.

Free updates for two years.

