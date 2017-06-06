Ingersoll Rand Offers Versatility And Adaptability With Cordless Combo Kits



Ingersoll Rand has released the IQV20 combo kits to provide technicians with versatility.

The kits include the IQV20 W5132, a 3/8” cordless wrench with 550 ft.-lbs. of torque and 365 ft.-lbs. of max reverse torque.

The IQV20 Series Combo Kits offer a one-stop-shop for technicians by providing several tools in one kit and 20-volt battery platforms. The IQV20-2062 Combo Kit includes the W5132 3/8” Impactool, W7150 1/2” Impactool, two batteries, one universal charger and a tool bag.

The IQV20-3022 Combo Kit includes the W5132 3/8” Impactool, W7150 1/2” Impactool, two batteries, task light, universal charger and a tool bag.

For more information about the IQV20 Combo Tool Kits, visit http://www.ingersollrandproducts.com.