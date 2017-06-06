News/Ingersoll Rand
ago

Ingersoll Rand Offers Versatility And Adaptability With Cordless Combo Kits

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Ingersoll Rand Offers Versatility And Adaptability With Cordless Combo Kits

Cyclo Industries Announces New Aerosol Can Packaging

Jasper Recognizes Elgin Industries As A Top-Performing Supplier

Zubie Partners With RepairPal To Deliver Real-Time Car Repair Information And Access To Certified Repair Shops

Openbay Introduces New Automotive Service Professional Mobile App For Android

Ford Diesel CK-4 And FA-4 Statement

NGK Hosts YANG Regional Meet-Up

Sunex Tools' Socket & Bit Set Features Mini Ratchet

Rotary Lift Expands Remote-Controlled Mobile Column Lift Lineup

Standard Motor Products Releases 94 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor


Ingersoll Rand has released the IQV20 combo kits to provide technicians with versatility.

The kits include the IQV20 W5132, a 3/8” cordless wrench with 550 ft.-lbs. of torque and 365 ft.-lbs. of max reverse torque.

The IQV20 Series Combo Kits offer a one-stop-shop for technicians by providing several tools in one kit and 20-volt battery platforms. The IQV20-2062 Combo Kit includes the W5132 3/8” Impactool, W7150 1/2” Impactool, two batteries, one universal charger and a tool bag.

The IQV20-3022 Combo Kit includes the W5132 3/8” Impactool, W7150 1/2” Impactool, two batteries, task light, universal charger and a tool bag.

For more information about the IQV20 Combo Tool Kits, visit http://www.ingersollrandproducts.com.

Show Full Article