Induction Innovations Introduces Mini Induction Heater



The newly designed Mini-Ductor induction heater, the Mini-Ductor Venom, generates Invisible Heat to release ferrous and some non-ferrous metals from corrosion and thread lock compounds without the dangers of open flame and up to 90 percent faster, turning 3/4 in. nuts red hot in seconds.

The Venom features several enhancements over the Mini-Ductor II including an angled design with trigger, coil twist lock coils, LED usage indicator, fault override delay, fan operation enhancements that help in thermal cycle time reduction and a user controlled LED switch.

