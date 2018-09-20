News
ago

Induction Innovations Introduces Mini Induction Heater

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Induction Innovations Introduces Mini Induction Heater

LIQUI MOLY Partners Up With The Chicago Bulls

Snap-on Shop Cart Innovations Bring New Dimension To Keeping Tools Organized

AMRA To Host General Membership Meeting During Industry Week

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper, Along With Arnold Oil Co. Of Austin, Host YANG Meet-Up

Lisle Hinged Actuator Motor Wrench Facilitates Removing, Replacing Fasteners

Stant 120th Anniversary Celebration Culminates With Family Day Event In Connersville, Indiana

CRP Automotive Offers New Rein Automotive Aluminum Water Pump Pulley Kit For BMW

MotoRad Sponsors Technician.Academy's Respect Is Learned In The Pits Contest

Automotive Distribution Network Hosts Shareholders, Strategic Partners At Fall Membership Meeting


The newly designed Mini-Ductor induction heater, the Mini-Ductor Venom, generates Invisible Heat to release ferrous and some non-ferrous metals from corrosion and thread lock compounds without the dangers of open flame and up to 90 percent faster, turning 3/4 in. nuts red hot in seconds.

The Venom features several enhancements over the Mini-Ductor II including an angled design with trigger, coil twist lock coils, LED usage indicator, fault override delay, fan operation enhancements that  help in thermal cycle time reduction and a user controlled LED switch.

For additional information, visit Induction Innovations.

Show Full Article