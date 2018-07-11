Independent Garage Owners Of North Carolina Host Automotive Service & Technology Expo

The Independent Garage Owners of North Carolina are hosting the Automotive Service & Technology Expo (ASTE) from Sept. 28-29, in Cary, North Carolina, at the Embassy Suites and Convention Center.

Repair shop owners, service advisors and auto technicians will be able to take part in the largest automotive aftermarket event held in the Carolinas. The organizers say the event will feature some of the nation’s top trainers delivering cutting-edge information at low price.

ASTE 2018 management seminar offerings include:

Danny Sanchez of Auto Shop Solutions

Rick White of 180Biz

Amy Mattinat of Craftsmen Auto

Jim Silverman of ATI

Donny Seyfer of NASTF

Jimmy Lea of Kukui

Uwe Kleinschmidt of Auto Vitals

Jill Trotta of RepairPal

Mandy Bradshaw of Management Success

Kyle Holt of S/P2

Aaron Stokes of Shop Fix Academy

Technical seminars will include:

Craig Van Batenburg of ACDC

David Patrick of CARQUEST

Chris Peace of ACDelco

Jeff Bly of NAPA

Peter Orlando of CARQUEST

Dirk Fuchs of ZF Technologies

Ed Hazzard of Southeast Mobile Tech

On Sept. 27, ASTE will welcome those arriving with a pre-party at “Rally Point” of Cary located close to the host location. On Friday, a deli buffet luncheon will be served with a live “town hall style” forum led by Carm Capriotto of Remarkable Results Radio, followed by a manager’s reception and Casino Night party. Saturday’s events include a vendor trade show, manager’s reception and The Independent Garage Owners of North Carolina’s annual awards banquet with a comedian. A hospitality suite for attendees will be open from Thursday through Saturday night, after the main activities conclude.

For more information. visit asteshow.com.