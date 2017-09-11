News/Vehicle Maintenance
ago

IMR Insight Report Shows Consumers Are Delaying Vehicle Routine Maintenance

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Portable Fuel Transfer And Filtration System From IPA

IMR Insight Report Shows Consumers Are Delaying Vehicle Routine Maintenance

Elite Announces Dates For New Online Sales Course

Delphi Announces 3rd Year Of Instructor-Led Webinar Training Series

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. And MAHLE Motorsports Power Greenspeed Research For World Landspeed Record For Diesel Trucks

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Schumacher Electric Introduces 360° LED Cordless Work Light

MAHLE Service Solutions Offers TechPRO VDS Combo Kit For Light And Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics

Registration Opens For MACS 2018 Training Event And Trade Show

Raise Medium-Duty Vehicles With Mohawk 18,000-lb. Capacity Two-Post Lift


In this month’s IMR Insight, the company looked at IMR’s syndicated Delayed Vehicle Maintenance Tracking Study and specifically consumers who have delayed routine maintenance parts and services. In total, 7.9 percent of consumers indicate they have delayed routine vehicle maintenance. Consumers who own used vehicles, vehicles eight years or older and millennials are significantly more likely than their counterparts to delay routine maintenance.


Not being able to find a convenient time to have maintenance performed (33 percent) or the cost of the repair being prohibitive (30.3 percent) are the top reasons consumers delay routine maintenance. Most consumers do anticipate eventually having the service or repair performed (91 percent), with 43 percent planning on having the service/repair performed within a month and 77 percent within the next 3 months. The majority of these consumers (76.9 percent) plan on having a professional perform the service or repair rather than doing it themselves.

Show Full Article