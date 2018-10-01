Import Vehicle Community Announces Import Product And Marketing Awards Program At AAPEX 2018
From Import Car
The Import Vehicle Community of the Auto Care Association will present its annual Import Product and Marketing awards at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30 during AAPEX at the Import Product Showcase Booth No. 42011 on Level 2, Hall D+ in the Sands Expo.
The awards offer an excellent opportunity to gain great visibility and recognition for product and marketing concepts for import nameplate cars or trucks. This year’s awards feature the following categories for import carts or trucks:
- Best Overall Import Aftermarket Product or Product Line
- Best New Product or Product Line
- Best Performance Product or Accessory
- Best New Tool for Repairs
- Best Problem Solver
- Best Packaging of a Product
- Best Merchandising or Advertising
- Best Print or Electronic Catalog of a Product Line
- Best Electronic Media
- Best Functional Fluid
As of press time, entries have been submitted by:
- AISIN World Corp of America
- Akebono Brake Corporation
- ATEQ TPMS Tools
- Autopart International
- Centric Parts
- Continental Corporation
- CRP Industries Inc.
- DENSO
- FACET S.r.l.
- Federal-Mogul Motorparts
- Gates Corp.
- Global Parts Distributors.
- KYB Americas Corp.
- Lumileds / Philips Automotive Lighting
- Permatex
- Redline Detection
- SenSen Shocks & Struts by DMA
For more information, visit autocare.org/import-vehicle-community/awards.