Import Vehicle Community Announces Import Product And Marketing Awards Program At AAPEX 2018



The Import Vehicle Community of the Auto Care Association will present its annual Import Product and Marketing awards at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30 during AAPEX at the Import Product Showcase Booth No. 42011 on Level 2, Hall D+ in the Sands Expo.

The awards offer an excellent opportunity to gain great visibility and recognition for product and marketing concepts for import nameplate cars or trucks. This year’s awards feature the following categories for import carts or trucks:

Best Overall Import Aftermarket Product or Product Line

Best New Product or Product Line

Best Performance Product or Accessory

Best New Tool for Repairs

Best Problem Solver

Best Packaging of a Product

Best Merchandising or Advertising

Best Print or Electronic Catalog of a Product Line

Best Electronic Media

Best Functional Fluid

As of press time, entries have been submitted by:

AISIN World Corp of America

Akebono Brake Corporation

ATEQ TPMS Tools

Autopart International

Centric Parts

Continental Corporation

CRP Industries Inc.

DENSO

FACET S.r.l.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Gates Corp.

Global Parts Distributors.

KYB Americas Corp.

Lumileds / Philips Automotive Lighting

Permatex

Redline Detection

SenSen Shocks & Struts by DMA

For more information, visit autocare.org/import-vehicle-community/awards.