Howell EFI Announces Expanded Throttle Body Injection Kit Coverage



Howell EFI entered the market developing high-quality, emissions-legal, Jeep and AMC V8 Throttle Body Injection (TBI) kits for off-road including the 304, 360 and 401. Now, Howell, in response to customer demand, offers almost universal TBI kit coverage for any make or model V6 or V8 engine that uses ignition other than points. Howell’s Jeep, Toyota and GM TBI kits improve drivability, fuel mileage and cold starting.

The new TBI conversion kit, designed to provide almost universal coverage, features a remanufactured GM throttle body appropriate for the engine size and is designed to operate for engines with, or without, ECM controlled ignition. The kit includes the ECM, fuel pump and all sensors, components and wiring harnesses. Both the custom calibration PROM and the ECM installs under the dash. The fuel pump, which installs in the main fuel line, allows the bypass fuel to return to the tank. Harnesses include a diagnostic connector and diagnostic similar to what is found in a 1986-’92 GM pickup.

Howell EFI also offers custom kit conversions for vehicles where the universal kit is not designed to work. To understand the installation process, Howell recommends watching this video.

For additional information visit Howellefi.com, or call 810-765-5100.